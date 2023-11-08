Ukraine's parliament extends mobilization order, martial law until February

The Verkhovna Rada extended martial law in Ukraine for 90 days – until February 14, 2024, and also agreed to extend general mobilization for the same period, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported on Telegram.

The draft law on extending the period of martial law in Ukraine (No. 10211) and approving the presidential decree on extending the period of general mobilization (No. 10212) were supported by 328 and 322 parliamentarians, respectively, Zheleznyak said.

This was already the ninth vote of the parliament during the period of martial law since the beginning of the full-scale war.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that there are loopholes in Ukrainian legislation that allow citizens to evade service, but the state is trying to fix it.

The Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, announced that Ukraine plans to introduce a "smart mobilization" system – the pilot project should be launched in a month or two.

Volodymyr Fitio, the head of the public relations service of the Ground Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, called on conscripts to personally come to the territorial recruitment and social support centers and update their data – so that the state has a real picture of the reserves that are currently available in the country.

