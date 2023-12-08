Ukrainian parliament boosts NABU ranks to fulfill EU anti-corruption benchmark

The number of NABU employees will be increased from 700 to 1,000 within three years

Verkhovna Rada (Photo: press service of the parliament)

The Verkhovna Rada supported the increase in the number of detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reports.

332 legislators supported the decision.

The draft law provides for an annual increase in the number of NABU detectives.

Currently, the full-time staff of NABU is 700 people. The draft law envisages a phased holding of tenders for the filling of additional vacant positions:

- in 2024 – for 100 positions;

– in 2025 – for 100 positions;

– in 2026 – for 100 positions.

REFERENCE. In the decision of the European Commission regarding the start of negotiations on joining the EU, four requirements are listed, according to which Ukraine should receive the already mentioned green light in March 2024. For this, the Verkhovna Rada has: - to increase the number of staff of NABU; - exclude from the law on the prevention of corruption the provisions that limit the authority of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention to check "already checked" property acquired by declarants before entering the civil service; - adopt law(s) to implement the recommendations of the Venice Commission regarding national minorities, state language, media and education; - regulate lobbying "according to European standards".

Ukraine acquired the status of a candidate country for joining the European Union in 2022. At the same time, the European Commission provided Ukraine with an action plan that must be implemented in order to start negotiations on joining the EU.

On November 8, the European Commission recommended starting accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova.

Politico wrote that the European Union is preparing to officially announce the start of accession negotiations in December 2023.