Martial law, mobilisation to be extended in Ukraine

26.07.2023, 09:18
Martial law, mobilisation to be extended in Ukraine - Photo

The Ukrainian parliament will vote on extending martial law and the state of general mobilisation in the coming days, an MP said on Wednesday.

Yaroslav Zhelezniak, who represents the opposition Holos parliamentary faction, noted this will be the eighth extension of martial law in Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion last February.

"Most likely, the martial law and general mobilisation will be extended for 90 days, until 15 November," he posted on Telegram.

The MP added that first, the Ukrainian president is to sign two respective decrees, and then they will be submitted to the parliament for approval – first by the defence committee, and then by parliamentary vote.

Martial law, which has been in effect in Ukraine from the first day of Russia’s full-scale invasion, involves partially limiting the rights of people, which mostly concerns men eligible for military service.

Dmytro Grinichenko
