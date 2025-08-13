Mostly it is the Pantsyr system installed on the towers around Valdai

Vladimir Putin (Illustrative photo: EPA)

The residence of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Valdai was surrounded by 12 air defense positions, declares the Russian service of the American Radio Liberty, citing satellite images.

Mostly we are talking about systems "Pantsir", installed on the towers:

Photo: Radio Liberty

The media began collecting information about them around the Valdai residence at the end of 2024. New satellite images from the Russian company Yandex and photos from the Yandex.Zerkalo service show 12 air defense points around the facility, RS notes.

The 12 positions around Valdai are only five times less than the number of air defense points that the media, with the help of OSINT enthusiasts, has identified since 2022 in Moscow and the Moscow region, which has a population of more than 20 million people.

In February 2023, the Russian "opposition" media outlet Project claimed that a house for Alina Kabaeva was specially built next to Putin's residence in Valdai, and a separate railway line was built to reach it.

European Union, introducing sanctions against Kabayeva, pointing out that she has close ties to the dictator. The media claimed that she was Putin's unofficial wife. A former gymnast, she currently heads the National Media Group, a Russian propaganda holding company.