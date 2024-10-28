Railway bridge blown up in Berdyansk, traffic fully halted — source

Photo from Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Telegram channel

In the temporarily occupied city of Berdyansk, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine (DIU) and the local resistance carried out a successful special operation, destroying a railway bridge used by Russian occupiers to transport military supplies, according to a source from military intelligence to LIGA.net.

Local residents shared reports on social media about several powerful explosions on the evening of October 27. As a result of the successful sabotage, a railway bridge located between the water utility building and a car wash on Skhidny Avenue was destroyed.

According to the source, the destruction of the bridge has completely paralyzed railway connections to Berdyansk, preventing the delivery of fuel, weapons, and ammunition to the occupying forces in the city.

"Although local occupation sources and propagandists claim that 'all bridges remain intact,' they have not shown any photos of the allegedly undamaged bridge," the source added.