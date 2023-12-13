Russian fire 10 S-400, Iskander missiles at Kyiv residential areas, wounding over 50

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko published photos and videos of the consequences of the overnight Russian missile attack on Kyiv

Consequences of the attack on Kyiv (Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs)

Photos and videos of the consequences of Russia's attack on Kyiv with ballistic missiles on the night of December 13 have appeared. Materials were published by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

According to him, the facade of a high-rise building was damaged in the Dniprovskyi district, a balcony on the sixth floor and eight cars caught fire. 25 people were evacuated.

The building of a kindergarten was damaged, the facade was damaged, the windows were broken, there was a guard inside who was not injured.

Klymenko reports 34 victims, 15 of whom were hospitalized. The mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko reported 53 victims, while the military administration mentioned 51.

A fire broke out in a private house at another address in the same area. A residential building caught fire in the Darnytskyi district. At two addresses in the Desnyanskyi district, debris was discovered in the open area.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine clarified that the enemy launched S-400 guided anti-aircraft missiles and Iskander missiles.

Overnight on December 10-11, the Russians launched eight ballistic missiles at the capital, four people were injured.

The attack was carried out from the territory of the Bryansk Oblast of Russia, the anti-aircraft defense knocked down all the targets.

On the night of December 8, the Russians hit Kharkiv with six S-300 missiles, destroying civilian infrastructure and causing casualties.