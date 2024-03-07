Missile attack on Odesa: Russian missile landed 500 meters from Zelenskyy, Greek PM – CNN

The motorcade of Ukrainian and Greek leaders "felt the impact of the strike", CNN writes

During the Russian attack on Odesa on Wednesday, an enemy missile fell 500 meters from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis, reported CNN with reference to its own sources.

According to a source of the publication, the motorcade carrying the leaders during their visit to the city "felt the impact of the strike."

Zelenskyy and Mitsotakis reportedly saw a "mushroom" of smoke after the hit.

An air raid alert was decalred in Odesa at 10:41 a.m., after which a powerful explosion rang out. At 10:45, the Air Force reported the threat of ballistic weapons in areas where an air raid alert was declared.

At a joint press conference, the Ukrainian leader announced the dead and wounded, and Mitsotakis said that the explosion happened not far from them. The port infrastructure was hit, five people died.

In recent days, the Russian military attacked the port city with Shahed kamikaze drones.

The Greek Prime Minister said that Zelenskyy and the staff showed him the port and what is being done to restore the Ukrainian sea route, as well as the damage it suffered from Russian attacks. According to Mitsotakis, at the end of the meeting, the participants heard the sound of sirens and explosions that were "very close" as they did not have time to take cover.

Judging by the video, the president and prime minister of Greece gave a press conference next to the Savior and Transfiguration Cathedral in the center of Odesa, destroyed by the forces.