Spain's new aid package: Patriot missiles, 155-mm rounds, and more – Defense Minister Umerov

In the new aid package, Spain will transfer to Ukraine missiles for Patriot air defense systems, artillery rounds, anti-drone systems and other weapons, announced the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, who had a telephone call with his Spanish colleague, Margarita Robles.

Umerov thanked Robles for her country's decision to provide Ukraine with the next batch of Leopard tanks.

The new aid package from Spain included Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems, 155-millimeter artillery rounds, anti-drone systems and other weapons.

Ukraine needs more air defense equipment to be more effective in resisting the Russians: this will enable defenders to oppose the aircraft and guided aerial bombs of the Russian Federation, which the aggressor uses to destroy Ukrainian cities and villages, said the Ukrainian official.

Umerov also called on the Spanish government and companies to invest in the Ukrainian defense industry.

On May 20, at Ramstein, the head of the US Defense Department said that Ukraine can expect stable American defense assistance. In particular, future aid packages will include additional missiles for NASAMS and Patriot air defense systems, more HIMARS systems and rockets, and other weapons.

The Minister of Defense of the Netherlands reported that in the near future the country will provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with YPR armored personnel carriers - the number is not specified, but they should arrive "as soon as possible".

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier that Western partners are taking too long to make key decisions regarding military support to Ukraine - about a year late.