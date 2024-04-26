Zelenskyy outlines Ukraine's three main battlefield needs to allies at Ramstein-21 meeting

The President urged the participants not to forget that Ukraine's allies decide the fate of the world

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: The Office of the President of Ukraine)

Addressing the participants of the 21st Ramstein format meeting, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the role of allies is key in the war with Russia and outlined three main needs currently required for the Ukrainian Army to continue the fight.

Zelenskyy told the allies that Ukraine's greatest needs at the moment are long-range weapons, air defense systems, and artillery.

"This year, the Russians have used about 9,000 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine. And we need to shoot down their warplanes to keep them from approaching our positions and borders. We urgently need Patriot systems and missiles for them, because this is what can save lives now," the president said.

At least seven Patriot systems are needed to protect Ukraine's major cities. He noted that these systems are available to allies and can change the situation for the better.

During the six months when the Defense Forces were waiting for help from the United States, the Russian army showed initiative on the battlefield. Now, Ukraine cannot stabilize the front and actively advance for victory, the president said.

"Dear friends, please do not forget what you are deciding. You are deciding the fate of the entire world," Zelenskyy added.

