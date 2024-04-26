Ukrainian military intelligence behind fire at Moscow airfield that destroyed Russian Ka-32

This helicopter was used by the enemy to provide logistical needs and evacuation operations

Ka-32 (Photo: EPA)

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense burned down a Russian Ka-32 multipurpose helicopter located at Moscow's Ostafyevo International Airport, an source in the special services told LIGA.net.

According to the source, this helicopter was used for air support of the Russian army of occupation, namely: to provide logistical needs and evacuation operations.

The interlocutor also noted that the airfield Ostafyevo, where the helicopter was located, belongs to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

Ukraine's military intelligence officially confirmed this information and published relevant footage.

On April 19, 2024, the Defense Intelligence in cooperation with the Air Force of the Armed Forces destroyed a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber.

LIGA.net's source in the Security and Defense Forces said that it was possible to do this using the S-200 long-range anti-aircraft missile system.

A representative of DIU Andriy Yusov stated that it is practically impossible for Russia to manufacture new Tu-22M3 bombers.

On April 19, Ukraine's spymaster Kyrylo Budanov said that the Defense Forces struck a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber at a distance of 308 kilometers. They waited one week for it to reach the required location.