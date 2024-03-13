RVC and Legion announce strikes on Belgorod and Kursk in Russia. Urge residents to flee

The statement says that shelling of Ukraine from the territory of Belgorod must stop

Commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps Denis Nikitin (Photo: RVC)

The Russian Volunteer Corps, the Freedom of Russia Legion, and the Siberian Battalion announced strikes on military targets of the occupiers in Belgorod and Kursk, a joint statement by the units reads.

The volunteers claim that the Russian army every day strikes Ukrainian cities, placing positions between houses, schools, and government institutions.

"Every day dozens of ordinary innocent people, mostly women and children, die from shelling from Belgorod. Shelling of Ukraine from the territory of Belgorod must stop," the statement reads.

It is stated that in connection with this, they are forced to strike at military positions in Belgorod and Kursk.

The rebels called on civilians to leave the cities to avoid casualties among the civilian population.

"We call on the local authorities to preserve human lives and begin evacuation from the cities of Kursk and Belgorod regions," the fighters said.

