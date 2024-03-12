The Siberian battalion, which is formed of Russians and fights on the side of Ukraine, showed a video of a battle in the woods on the territory of the Russian Federation and reported the destruction of a position of the invading army.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence Of Ukraine said that the battalion, along with other units of Russians opposed to the Kremlin, operates autonomously and independently on the territory of the Russian Federation.

"Battle in the woods on the territory of the Russian Federation. We destroyed the position of Putin's henchmen. A few days ago in Ingushetia, there was a fierce battle between rebels and Kremlin special forces. Several months ago, Bashkortostan rebelled. Today we are fighting fascists on the western borders of the Russian Federation," the unit wrote.

The battalion believes that inside Russia "there are enough of those" who have scores to settle for injustice and oppression, and Russia remains an empire.

The message states that in this way they show "the way to liberation" both to the Russians themselves and to the peoples enslaved by Moscow.

The video is likely shot by the commander – he gives orders. The fighters are seen firing and moving forward among the trees.

It is not specified when and exactly where this battle took place. The video metadata shows that it was created today around 16:00.

Andriy Yusov, a representative of military intelligence, said in an interview with Radio Svoboda that Russian formations, including the Siberian battalion, operate autonomously and independently on the territory of the Russian Federation, fulfilling their socio-political tasks.

