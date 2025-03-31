Representatives of 17 European countries and members of European Parliament arrive in Kyiv – video

On March 31, the speakers and vice-speakers of the parliaments of European countries, as well as representatives of the European Parliament, arrived in the Ukrainian capital

Arrival of European parliamentarians (Screenshot from Stefanchuk's video on Facebook)

Representatives from 17 European countries and the European Parliament arrived in Kyiv on Monday, as reported by the Verkhovna Rada press service.

The delegation included parliamentary speakers and vice-speakers from Belgium, the UK, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Spain, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Finland, Croatia, the Czech Republic, and Sweden.

"This visit is a strong symbol of support, solidarity, and trust. I am grateful to my colleagues for their willingness to stand with Ukraine," said Ruslan Stefanchuk, the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada.

The visit follows a March 27 meeting of the "coalition of the willing," where President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited allies to Ukraine to develop a comprehensive security plan for land, air, and sea.

On the same day, French President Emmanuel Macron called for European foreign ministers to propose measures for monitoring the ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine within three weeks.