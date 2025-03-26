Reuters: Europe shifts from troop deployment to other security guarantees

The search for alternatives is driven by political and logistical constraints faced by European countries, sources told the media

Troops in training (Illustrative photo by Martin Divisek / EPA)

Europe's security commitments to Ukraine are shifting from deploying military forces to alternative guarantees, Reuters reported, citing unnamed European officials familiar with the matter.

The search for alternatives stems from political and logistical constraints faced by European countries. Officials also noted concerns that both Russia and the United States would oppose such plans.

France, working closely with the UK to develop options, will host leaders and delegations from around 30 nations in the "coalition of the willing" on March 27 to refine some of these ideas.

While London and Paris had been working for weeks on a plan to send thousands of troops to Ukraine to support a future ceasefire, diplomats now acknowledge that deploying such forces is becoming an unlikely option.

"They are taking a step back from ground troops and trying to re-dimension what they were doing to something that could be more sensible," said one European diplomat.

"When Ukraine was in a better position, the idea of sending troops appealed. But now, with the situation on the ground and the U.S administration as it is, it's not very sexy," another diplomat stated.

Discussions at the Paris meeting this week will focus on strengthening Ukraine militarily to deter future attacks and on ways to manage a partial halt to strikes on energy infrastructure and in the Black Sea.

"Security guarantees are a kind of intercontinental breakfast buffet in which you have 1,000 sub-dishes. In the end it will all depend on the degree of sincerity of the ceasefire and I'm not optimistic," one senior European official commented.

A senior European defense official said that while the focus was shifting away from ground troop deployment, "it doesn't mean individual countries won't have soldiers deployed in Ukraine to provide training and other support."

Even if a large-scale European troop presence seems unlikely for now, plans remain open. A concept summit document reviewed by Reuters mentions the possibility of future support forces in Ukraine "as part of a future peace settlement and with support of the United States."

The report highlights that some European allies are reluctant to send troops without firm U.S. guarantees and an international mandate. Concerns include the financial burden, personnel and equipment shortages, and, ultimately, the risk of direct conflict with Russia.