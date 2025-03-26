German Foreign Minister Baerbock on ceasefire: We cannot allow Putin to mislead us

Annalena Burbok (Photo: EPA/ ATEF SAFADI)

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has welcomed U.S. mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine but warned against letting Russian President Vladimir Putin mislead negotiators, speaking on Wednesday at a Berlin climate conference, The Guardian reports.

However, she noted that a genuine dialogue about a lasting peace cannot take place if one side is constantly making new demands.

"It is also good that the United States is trying to take on a mediating role here. At the same time, we must not fool ourselves, and above all, we must not allow ourselves to be blinded by the Russian president," said the diplomat.

On March 25, the White House announced that the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine had agreed to a maritime truce, only for Russia to append conditions, now under review by President Donald Trump’s administration.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking on March 25, signalled that a partial ceasefire could take effect once the U.S. releases its summary of talks with both nations.

Trump acknowledged on March 26 that Russia appears to be stalling, though he remains optimistic about Moscow’s desire to end the war.