Russia stonewalls UN efforts to support occupied Kherson Oblast civilians in need

Russia is yet to provide security guarantees to the UN team to provide humanitarian aid to the residents of Kherson Oblast on the east bank of the Dnipro, which is under the control of the occupiers, affected by the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP. reported the UN coordinator in Ukraine, Denise Brown.

She noted that from an operational perspective, the boats, staff, and supplies are ready to go.

"However, the Russian Federation is yet to provide the safety guarantees we need to cross the front line to the left bank of the Dnipro River, including to Oleshky. These guarantees are necessary for the safety of our team and not to create additional risks for the people we intend to serve," the statement reads.

Brown said that the UN will continue to provide assistance in areas under the control of the Ukrainian government "and make every effort to ensure we can reach all people who have been stranded by the floods and urgently require life-saving assistance, no matter where they are."

On June 9, Foreign Minister Kuleba criticized the UN for its sluggish response to the Russians' detonation of the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant and recalled that immediately after the tragedy, the UN decided to "celebrate" the Russian Language Day.

On the same day, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that the UN had directed humanitarian aid to the Bilozerska community and Kherson, which were the most affected by flooding.

