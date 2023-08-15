Rheinmetall confirms transfer of modern Luna NG drones to Ukraine: characteristics

The German defense concern Rheinmetall has confirmed the transfer of the latest Luna NG reconnaissance drones to Ukraine. The company notes that it plans to deliver these UAVs throughout 2023.

The value of the contract has not been disclosed, but the report indicates that the amount is "a little more than 10 million euros".

A few days ago, journalists from the German newspaper Bild mentioned the possibility of the concern supplying Luna NG drones to Ukraine, referring to their own sources. Journalists wrote that the model of drones that Rheinmetall plans to transfer to Ukraine differs from the previous one, surpassing it in all basic parameters.

The newest model of the Luna NG UAV can be used both for reconnaissance and for deploying an LTE network, intercepting or jamming communications.

"The experience gained during the war in Ukraine shows how important real-time intelligence results can be at the operational level. This is precisely the purpose of LUNA NG," Rheinmetall said in a statement.

The maximum take-off weight of the drone is 100 kg, the flight speed is 80-150 km/h.

The website states that the flight time of these drones is over 12 hours (the previous option was up to 8 hours). The device is capable of performing tasks at a distance of up to 300 kilometers (the previous model – up to 100 kilometers).

The delivery kit includes a ground control station, a catapult, a net for catching drones, repair equipment, as well as several UAVs. All equipment can be placed on a MAN HX truck.

Rheinmetall has become one of the most important suppliers of weapons for Ukraine. At the beginning of August, the company purchased 50 Leopard 1 tanks from the Belgian company OIP Land Systems and is preparing to transfer part of them to Ukraine.

At the end of July, it was reported that Rheinmetall will transfer two more close-range Skynex air defense systems to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Also, the Ukrainian military will receive 300,000 rounds for Gepard anti-aircraft guns from Rheinmetall.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.