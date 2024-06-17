Rheinmetall to supply Ukraine with 'Frankenstein' tank

Tank to be equipped with Skyranger air defense system, says Rheinmetall's head of land systems Bjorn Bernhard

Leopard tank (Illustrative photo: EPA)

German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall is to supply Ukraine with a new "Frankenstein" tank capable of shooting down Russian missiles and drones, Rheinmetall's head of land systems, Bjorn Bernhard, revealed in an interview with the Bild newspaper, according to The Telegraph.

He said that the new tank will be based on the Leopard 1 and will be equipped with the most advanced Skyranger anti-aircraft system.

The article notes that the Skyranger system is designed to counter short-range threats, including drone swarms and artillery fire, which are increasingly seen as critical on the front lines in Ukraine.

"There are still many Leopard 1 main battle tanks on whose chassis we could mount the Skyranger turret with the 35 mm calibre automatic cannon," Bernhard said.

The Ukrainian army has already received about 100 Leopard 1 tanks in standard configuration, but Ukrainian officials have repeatedly asked for more support in the form of air defense systems amid constant attacks by Russian drones, according to journalists.

"We are planning for the long term in Ukraine," Mr Bernhard. "We’re not just supplying equipment and then withdrawing – we’re showing that we’ll be there permanently and supporting Ukraine," Bernhard said.

