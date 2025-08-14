Romania calls to strengthen protection of energy facilities in the Black Sea from Russian attacks

According to the Romanian Defense Minister, the Black Sea will continue to be a "battlefield" for Russia

Black Sea (Photo: getarchive.net)

Romania, Bulgaria, and Turkey should expand the joint task force dealing with the demining of the Black Sea to include patrols to protect energy facilities and trade routes from potential Russian attacks. This was stated by Romanian Defense Minister Ionut Mosteanu said in an interview with Reuters.

"This project will have to be expanded to a patrol project in the coming years. We will discuss this with our allies in the near future," Mosteanu said.

This is a demining task force formed in 2024 by Romania, Bulgaria, and Turkey.

"We must deter Russia and protect our interests, namely energy infrastructure, maritime trade and freedom of navigation. These are our goals, and we will defend them," he said.

The minister also noted that attempts to jam GPS signals in the Black Sea are taking place "almost daily" and that Russia is behind it, according to him.