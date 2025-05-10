German Foreign Minister wants to strengthen security in the Baltic region: The situation is fragile
German Foreign Minister Johannes Wadefuhl wants to strengthen security in the Baltic Sea region. As he said in an interview with the German newspaper Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung, the situation there is fragile.
According to Wadefuhl, the Baltic region has received "too little public attention" so far. The new German Foreign Minister intends to draw more attention to problems, including in the Baltic Sea.
"The situation is shaky, it's obvious," he said.
The German Foreign Minister did not specify what exactly he was talking about. But he was probably referring to damage to transmission cables between the Baltic states and Scandinavia, as well as violations of airspace by Russian fighters.
- In November 2024, the Chinese vessel Yi Peng 3 damaged two submarine telecommunication cables: C-Lion1 between Finland and Germany and BCS East-West Interlink between Lithuania and Sweden. The captain of the ship was a Russian.
- On January 27, 2025, the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense reported that over the past week NATO fighter jets took to the air five times to identify and escort Russian aircraft that violated the rules of flight in the airspace of the Baltic States.
- On February 21, the C-Lion1 cable was damaged again in the Swedish economic zone near the island of Gotland.