German Foreign Minister wants to strengthen security in the Baltic region: The situation is fragile

According to him, the region has not received proper attention recently

Johan Wadeful (Photo: EPA/ABDUL SABOOR)

German Foreign Minister Johannes Wadefuhl wants to strengthen security in the Baltic Sea region. As he said in an interview with the German newspaper Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung, the situation there is fragile.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

According to Wadefuhl, the Baltic region has received "too little public attention" so far. The new German Foreign Minister intends to draw more attention to problems, including in the Baltic Sea.

"The situation is shaky, it's obvious," he said.

The German Foreign Minister did not specify what exactly he was talking about. But he was probably referring to damage to transmission cables between the Baltic states and Scandinavia, as well as violations of airspace by Russian fighters.