Romanian government approves bill allowing transfer of Patriot system to Ukraine

Bucharest can hand over one of the seven Patriot systems to Ukraine if it receives a new one from the United States

Directional launchers of the Patriot air defense system (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

The Romanian government approved a bill on September 2 that allows for the transfer of Patriot missile systems to Ukraine, according to a press release.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

The bill supplements Law No. 222/2017 on ground-based air defense, specifically allowing the Patriot missile system to be "subject to acts of donation to third parties."

Bucharest can transfer one of its seven Patriot systems to Ukraine, provided it receives a new system from the United States.

The decision states that the Romanian Ministry of National Defense must secure funding to cover the costs of restoring the country's ground-based air defense capabilities, including the purchase of a new air defense system.

"After the law is adopted by parliament, the government will be able to make the donation operational. The entire executive power is authorized to restore the country's air defense capabilities with the budget allocated to the Ministry of National Defense," said Romanian government spokesperson Mihai Constantin, as quoted by Digi24.

On May 22, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis stated that the country could provide Ukraine with a Patriot air defense system only if it receives a replacement.

On June 20, Romania's Supreme Council of Defense decided to transfer a Patriot system to Ukraine.