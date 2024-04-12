Russia attacks Sumy: people injured, train station damaged – photos

According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, three people were injured as a result of the strike

Photo: Telegram/Sumy Regional Military Administration

The Russian army carried out an airstrike on civilian infrastructure and residential areas of Sumy on April 12, causing casualties, as reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

The train station was also hit, as reported by Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian railways company – ed.).

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported three people were injured in the attack. In the city, the roof of a non-residential building was partially destroyed, and a fire broke out on the roof. Emergency services have already extinguished the fire.

Additionally, windows were damaged in two administrative non-residential buildings and 73 windows in three residential buildings.

Ukrzaliznytsia reported the train station was hit, but there were no casualties. However, there is damage to the station's windows, but the tracks are intact.

The company assured that all trains will arrive and depart according to the schedule.

Photo: Telegram/ Sumy OVA

Photo: Telegram/ Sumy OVA

