Russia attacks Ukraine at night with Shahed-136 kamikaze drones. Air defense downs all 8

Air defense forces destroyed eight Russian drones on the night of January 29

Mobile fire group (Photo: AFU)

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with Shahed-136 kamikaze drones on the night of January 29, reads the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian army command says that the enemy launched eight drones.

Air defense forces shot down all the Shahed UAVs.

The Air Force Command reported drones in Ternopil and Rivne oblasts.

Also, the Russian army carried out airstrikes on Chervonyi Khutir of Chernihiv Oblast and Rozhkovychi of Sumy Oblast.