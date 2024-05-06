Russia fires at critical infrastructure facilities in Sumy Oblast

Objects of critical infrastructure of the city of Sumy were switched to backup power

Hunting Shaheds (Photo: Anatoly Shtefan)

Russian occupation forces launched an overnight airstrike on critical infrastructure facilities in Sumy Oblast, reported the Sumy Oblast Military Administration.

"The enemy carried out an airstrike on the energy facilities of Sumy Oblast. All necessary services are working on the ground. Restoration work is underway," the message says.

According to public broadcaster Suspilne, water and electricity supply partially disappeared in Sumy, Bilopillia, Lebedyn and Okhtyrka after that.

Journalists reported several sounds of explosions in Sumy: the first sounded at 12:58 a.m., the second and third at 01:38 and 01:43 a.m.

Subsequently, the head of the Sumy City Military Administration, Oleksiy Drozdenko, said that in connection with the mass attack of the Shahed drones on the city, the objects of critical infrastructure were switched to backup power.

"Water supply and hospitals will be provided with backup power in full," he wrote. At 02:21 a.m., Drozdenko reported that work on the restoration of energy has already begun.

On the night of May 5, Ukrainian forces destroyed 23 of the 24 Shaheds launched by Russia.

In the afternoon of May 5, Russia hit the center of Kharkiv with anti-aircraft missiles: 15 people were injured.

At the same time, there was an explosion in Poltava. The aggressor targeted civilian infrastructure. A missile strike damaged an elevator in the Poltava community. There were no casualties.