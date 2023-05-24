The upper house of the illegitimate Russian parliament voted to denounce the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), which has been in force since 1992 between NATO countries and the countries of the disbanded Warsaw Pact treaty.

The so-called Federation Council of the aggressor state finally denounced the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), to which Russia was a party since its entry into force in November 1992 as the successor state of the USSR.

The treaty sets limits on the number of conventional weapons and military equipment for the participating countries.

Russia suspended its participation in the CFE in July 2007, agreeing to continue working in the Joint Consultative Group.

In March 2015, the authorities of the Russian Federation announced that they would stop participating in the meetings of the Joint Consultative Group under the CSCE. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated at the time that this step "may lead to a disproportionate increase in armaments by Russia, obtaining unilateral advantages and the danger of new aggression by the Russian Federation in Europe." The leadership of NATO expressed disappointment with such a move by Russia.

On May 10, 2023, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ordered the complete denunciation of the CFE.

On February 21, 2023, Putin announced that the Russian Federation was "suspending" its participation in the Treaty on Strategic Offensive Arms (New START) and was preparing to conduct nuclear weapons tests.

