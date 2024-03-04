Russia deliberately killed children in Odesa, its impunity continues, says Lithuanian FM Landsbergis

There must be immediate and serious consequences for Russia, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on X

Gabrielius Landsbergis (Photo: EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET)

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Gabrielius Landsbergis, called on Russia to be held responsible for the destruction of the entry section of a residential building in Odesa, where 12 people, including five children, died, he wrote on X (Twitter).

Russia deliberately killed children in their sleep, he said.

He noted that Moscow declares clear disrespect for any peace agreements, both past and future.

"This is an absolutely outrageous murder. There must be serious and immediate consequences, not continued impunity," Landsbergis said.

Overnight on March 1-2, the Air Defense Forces shot down 14 out of 17 Russian drones.

In Odesa, the Russians destroyed the entire entry section of a residential building. Initially, it was reported that three people died, eight more were injured, and the rescue operation was ongoing.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the attack on Odesa is another example of the losses caused by the delay in the supply of weapons to Ukraine.