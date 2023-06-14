Ukraine’s air defence downs 12 targets launched by Russia

Russia launched yet another air attack on Ukraine overnight on Wednesday targeting military and infrastructure facilities with air- and sea-launched cruise missiles, as well as kamikaze attack drones.

More specifically, Russians launched six X-22 air-launched cruise missiles from four Tu-22M3 long-range bombers from the Rostov region at the Donbas region, Ukraine’s Air Force said in a statement.

"The consequences are being clarified," the military said.

In addition, Russians launched four Kalibr cruise missiles in the direction of the Odesa region, with one missile hitting a "civilian object" and three others shot down.

From the east coast of the Sea of Azov, Russia attacked with 10 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 drones in the southeast, nine of which were shot down by air defence forces.

In total, Ukraine’s air defence forces destroyed 12 air targets during this night attack – three Kalibr cruise missiles and nine Iranian-made attack drones.

