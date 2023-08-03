Russia strikes at church and trolleybus in Kherson

Russia fired missiles at the city of Kherson twice on Thursday morning, leaving several people wounded, according to local authorities and emergency services.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson regional military administration, said that the Russian army shelled St Catherine’s Cathedral downtown, hitting a trolleybus that was going past.

Three people in the trolleybus were wounded and hospitalised by an ambulance, he added.

A 39-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man are being provided with medical care, while a 74-year-old man sustained severe chest wounds and a closed head injury, and doctors are fighting for his life.

The state emergency service of Ukraine added that during the extinguishing of the fire in the cathedral caused by the shelling, Russia again shelled the area.

Four rescuers were injured and hospitalised and are receiving the necessary assistance, the emergency service said, adding that special equipment was damaged.

Since Russia started full-scale war against Ukraine last February, more than 10,000 civilians have died, and dozens of thousands more are believed to have been killed or died in the city of Mariupol.

