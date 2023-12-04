NATO general warns Russia rebuilding military strength endangers Baltic states

The commander of the NATO Multinational Corps Northeast believes that Russia is beginning to threaten the Baltic region

Jürgen-Joachim von Sandrart (Photo: EPA, MARCIN BIELECKI)

The Russian army, despite the war in Ukraine, is restoring its combat capabilities, which threatens the Baltic region, Lieutenant General Jürgen-Joachim von Sandrart, Commander of NATO Multinational Corps Northeast, said in an interview with LRT.

"Russia is significantly committed to its unlawful war against Ukraine, but it has already started and will further continue to reconstitute its capabilities separate from the war in Ukraine and that imposes an increased threat to the Baltic Sea region," the general said.

He also admitted that Lithuania's Foreign Minister, Gabrielius Landsbergis, who says that Russia is mobilizing its resources against NATO, is right, but one should be "very careful with conclusions."

"I think the conclusions that were translated into actions regarding procurement and enhancing the capabilities of the Lithuanian Armed Forces are very wise and pointing in the right direction," said the lieutenant general.

It is wrong to believe that it is possible to defend against Russia only by purchasing drones and air defense equipment, he stated.

"It is still the combined arms of land, maritime, air, cyber, and soft capabilities [...] that will determine the battlefield," the commander concluded.

Due to the shortage of the necessary weapons, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were sometimes forced to knock out the enemy's artillery with HIMARS rockets, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi admitted earlier.

At the same time, the Russian Federation has increased the density of fire with D-1 and D-20 guns and is intensively producing high-precision Krasnopol shells, which should not be underestimated. Thus Russia will have an advantage in weapons for a considerable time, he says.

According to the commander-in-chief, by the end of 2023, Russia may expand its aviation to eight divisions.