Russians execute 61 Ukrainian POWs, one verdict issued – Prosecutor General

27 investigations of 61 executed Ukrainian POWs are ongoing, four Russians are charged, the first verdict is issued – Prosecutor General Kostin

Andriy Kostin (Photo - Prosecutor General's Office)

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the occupiers have executed at least 61 Ukrainian prisoners of war, four Russians have been notified of suspicion, and one court verdict has been issued, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin announced during the Ukrainian telethon.

He stated that all Ukrainian servicemen were subjected to torture in Russian captivity – the occupiers tortured them, kept them in inhuman conditions, starved them, denied them medical care, beat them for speaking Ukrainian, and resorted to other forms of physical violence.

According to Kostin, currently, 2,200 Ukrainian defenders in Russian captivity have been recognized as victims. More than 500 servicemen testified about the use of physical violence against them during interrogations – in particular, torture with electric current.

The prosecutor general also reported that at least 25 objects have been identified in 15 regions of the Russian Federation where Ukrainian servicemen are systematically abused.

Since the beginning of the Russian aggression, 450 criminal cases have been registered on the facts of cruel treatment of prisoners of war. In addition, 27 investigations are underway into the execution of 61 defenders, and four occupiers have been notified of suspicions. Two cases have been sent to court, the first verdict has already been passed.



