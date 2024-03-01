Russian defense plants targeted in UAV attack, reports of blast near ammo plant near Nizhny Novgorod

Belgorod Oblast near the Ukrainian border was also subjected to an overnight drone attack

Photo: Resource of propagandists of the Russian Federation

Drones attacked two Russian regions overnight. The Ministry of Defense announced the alleged downing of drones over Belgorod Oblast and "interception" over Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, where one of the largest explosives production plants is located.

A total of four "enemy UAVs" were allegedly recorded on the territory of Russia.

One drone was supposedly shot down over Belgorod Oblast, three more were "intercepted" over Nizhny Novgorod Oblast.

However, residents of the otwn of Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, claim that they heard the sounds of explosions from the Sverdlov Plant.

In the summer of 2023, it was included in the 11th sanctions package of the European Union.

The plant is one of the strategic manufacturers of the Russian Federation as part of the military-industrial complex. It specializes in the production of explosives that "were used by the Russian armed forces during its illegal and unjustified military invasion of Ukraine in 2022."

Overnight on January 16, 2024, explosions rang out in the Belgorod and Voronezh oblasts of Russia, with local authorities reporting a drone attack.

On January 18, Russia announced a night drone attack on the Moscow and Leningrad oblasts. There were also explosions in the border city of Belgorod.