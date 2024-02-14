Russians strike Mykolaivka, killing two elderly women, one injured

The final consequences of the shelling are being established

Photo: Vadym Filashkin

Russian invaders struck Mykolaivka in the Donetsk Oblast – two people were killed, and one injured, reported the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin.

The invaders shelled the city around 14:00 – residential buildings were in the impact zone, the official wrote.

As of 15:26, it was known about two deceased women aged 62 and 74, one person was injured, and the final consequences of the shelling are being established, Filashkin reported.

From Mykolaivka to the nearest point on the front is about 17 km.

Mykolaivka on the Deepstate map

