Photo: Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office

Russian invaders struck the private sector of New York in the Donetsk Oblast – two people were killed and two more were injured, as was reported by the regional prosecutor's office.

The occupants carried out an artillery attack on the village of New York today at 17:00 – shells hit the territory of the private sector, as a result of which a couple was killed: a 53-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman.

Also in the garden with them was their 77-year-old relative, who was injured, as well as a local resident, 74, who received physical injuries from the Russian attack. Both were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds, the regional prosecutor's office says.

Law enforcement officials have opened an investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war, which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Photo: Donetsk regional prosecutor's office

Photo: Donetsk regional prosecutor's office

New York on the Deepstate map

