Ukraine is aware of what actions Russia is preparing for war, so it is necessary to prepare a response together with partners, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening video address.

He said that work with partners is being planned gradually over the coming months.

"Both May and June should become a period of activity for Ukraine to achieve our goals in this war. We clearly understand what Russia is preparing for, what they want, and what soldiers they are bringing into their army. And we, all of us, our partners, must have a strong response to Russian operations – any Russian operations," Zelenskyy said.

He is convinced that Ukraine must win the war because it is a "historic opportunity – to break Russian revanchism."

Zelenskyy also reported that he listened to a "long and detailed" report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi – about the actions of the Defence Forces in key directions, defense and strengthening of Ukrainian positions, pressure on the positions of the occupiers, key plans for defensive and active actions soon.

