2-month-old killed as Russian S-300 missiles hit hotel in Kharkiv Oblast – photo

Consequences of the attack on Zolochiv (Photo: Kharkiv OMA)

The Russian army hit a hotel in Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv Oblast, with two S-300 missiles, announced the head of the regional military administration Oleg Synegubov.

The attack took place around 02:30 a.m.

The aggressor destroyed the building of a three-story hotel. Rescuers retrieved the body of a two-month-old boy born on December 4, 2023, from under the rubble.

Also, three women aged 21, 28 and 39 were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds, including the mother of the dead child.

Overnight on February 1, Russia carried out a massive drone attack on the southern and central regions of Ukraine. The Ukrainian military shot down three Shahed suicide UAVs, however, one of the substations of the NPC Ukrenergo in Kryvyi Rih was hit.

As a result of the drone attack, about 100,000 subscribers of the Saksahanskyi, Dovhyntsivskyi and Pokrovskyi districts of the city, including part of the city's hospitals, kindergartens and schools, as well as the high-speed tram, city tram and trolleybus lines, were left without electricity.

An infrastructure facility in Kirovohrad Oblast was hit.