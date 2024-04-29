Russians hit Odesa with rocket, four people killed, 28 injured – photos

Oleh Kiper reported that two of the injured are in serious condition

Consequences of the attack on Odesa (Photo: Telegram Gennadiy Trukhanov)

On the evening of April 29, Russia carried out a missile strike on Odesa, and as a result of the attack, there are casualties and injuries, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, reported.

Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov showed photos of the aftermath of the Russian missile strike on the city.

Telegram of Gennady Trukhanov

UPDATED AT 20:25. Trukhanov reported that there are already 20 people injured as a result of the enemy attack.

UPDATED AT 20:36. Trukhanov reported that a woman born in 1983 died in the hospital. This brings the total number of people killed in the attack to three.

UPDATED AT 21:10. The number of dead has risen to four. It is known about three dead women and one man, said the mayor of Odesa.

UPDATED AT 21:18. The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration reported that, according to updated information, 28 people were injured, including two children (16 and five years old) and one pregnant woman. Four of the injured are in serious condition.