Russia announces death of Navalny in Yamalo-Nenets district colony – what is known

The Russian authorities claim that after a walk, Navalny felt ill, fainted, and could not be resuscitated

Alexei Navalny (Photo: EPA)

Russian dissident Alexei Navalny has died in the colony, reported the local department of the Federal Penitentiary Service.

Navalny reportedly fell ill after walking in correctional colony No. 3 and "suddenly collapsed", according to official statements.

Medics arrived at the scene.

Doctors' resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and Navalny was pronounced dead.

The colony is located in the village of Kharp, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, in the far north of Russia.

Kremlin propagandists allege that Navalny suffered a blood clot.

Associates of the politician said that they still have no confirmation of his death. Navalny's lawyer is on his way to Kharp.

In 2021, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine supports Navalny based on the principle "the enemy of my enemy is my friend", but remembers his previous statements about Crimea. In 2014, Navalny said that Crimea is not a "sandwich with sausage" to be "passed back and forth."

In August 2020, an attempt was made to kill Navalny with Novichok group military poison. A group of the FSB of the Russian Federation participated in the poisoning.

After rehabilitation in Germany, he decided to return to Russia and was detained at the airport in the Yves Rocher case. He has been behind bars since then.