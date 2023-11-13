Russia says retreats on Dnipro left bank in Kherson region, denies this minutes later

Russia news media reported on Monday that the Russian troops on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region would be retreating further to the east, only to deny it minutes later.

"Having assessed the situation, the command of the Dnieper group decided to move troops to more advantageous positions east of the Dnipro River," read a statement from Russia’s defence ministry which was quoted in reports.

After the alleged ‘regrouping’ some of the Russian forces would be "used for the offensive in other areas," the reported statement added.

A few minutes after the statement was reported, Russian news media said that the reports were cancelled and "released by mistake".

The Ukrainian side is yet to comment on the movement of Russian troops in the Kherson region.

Last November, Russia also announced a ‘regrouping’ of its troops in the area of the city of Kherson, which at the time was occupied by the Russian army.

Over the past weeks, analysts have confirmed that Ukraine has managed to send some troops across the Dnipro River and deploy them on the left bank.

