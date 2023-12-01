Russia ousted from International Maritime Organization Council, Zelenskyy says

The International Maritime Organization elected a new composition of its Council for 2024-2025, without including Russia

The International Maritime Organization has chosen a new composition of the Council for 2024-2025, without including Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on X (former Twitter).

"The Assembly of the International Maritime Organization has just elected a new IMO Council for 2024-2025. Russia was not elected," Zelenskyy said.

The president called this decision of the organization "just", because "no country has done more to undermine freedom of navigation than Russia".

"I am grateful to IMO member states for taking this crucial step," he concluded.

On April 7, 2022, after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia was expelled from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

On April 13, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) suspended Russia's membership in the Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA).

In a historic first, elections to the UN International Court of Justice on November 9 resulted in no Soviet or Russian judge gaining a seat on the tribunal in The Hague.