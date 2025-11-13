Rubio: Russia has made a demand that Ukraine cannot accept. This is where we are now

The US Secretary of State was asked about sanctions against Russia and the aggressor state's unwillingness to make peace. He says the United States continues to do what it has been doing

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the United States "continues to do what it does" in the Russian-Ukrainian war, while Moscow continues to lose troops and imposes conditions unacceptable to Kyiv. He told journalists after a meeting of G7 foreign ministers.

Rubio asked if he thinks Russia doesn't really want peace.

"Well, we can only rely on what we see. I mean, they've made it very clear what they want, which is the rest of the Donetsk region, and obviously the Ukrainians are not going to accept that. So what we're seeing now is that they're continuing to launch long-range strikes against Ukraine, obviously to cripple their power grid and try to demoralize the country or something, and they've had some success in the Donetsk region," Rubio said .

At the same time, according to him, Russians are losing 7,000 soldiers a week.

"They have made a demand that Ukraine cannot accept, and that's where we are now," said the US Secretary of State.

Answering the question of what Washington could offer on the issue of the Russian-Ukrainian war, Rubio reminded that US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions – "exactly what he was asked to do" – and this happened very recently.

"But in terms of results, we continue to do what we've been doing, plus now the new sanctions," he added .