Rubio to discuss ensuring lasting peace in Ukraine with NATO foreign ministers

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will participate in a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels from April 2-4, with a focus on ensuring long-term peace in Ukraine, among other security priorities, as reported by the US State Department.

The meeting will address NATO's defense investments and the collective threat posed by China to Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific alliances. Rubio is also expected to discuss plans for the upcoming NATO summit in The Hague, scheduled for summer 2025.

Additionally, the meeting may facilitate the first high-level diplomatic talks between Denmark and the United States since Donald Trump's election and his statements regarding Greenland.

On March 6, 2025, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni proposed extending NATO's collective defense clause to Ukraine without requiring its membership in the alliance.

On March 21, Bloomberg reported that NATO plans to ask Europe and Canada to increase their military capabilities by 30%.