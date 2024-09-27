Russia and Ukraine to exchange children with Qatar to act as mediator – Le Monde

The exchange will take place at the Qatari embassy in Moscow, but the date has not been disclosed

Ukrainian children (Illustrative photo: Ukrzaliznytsia)

Ukraine and Russia will exchange 13 children who were displaced during the full-scale invasion, with Qatar acting as a mediator, according to Le Monde, citing information from a Qatari official reported by Agence France-Presse.

"Nine minors and one adult will be reunited with their families in Ukraine," an informed official said.

Additionally, according to the official, four children will be handed over to Russia for "reunification with their families." The ages of the Ukrainian children range from 12 to 17 years, while those being transferred to Russia are between 2 and 7 years old. All the children will be received at the Qatari embassy in Moscow, but the date of the exchange has not been disclosed.

Le Monde notes that Qatar has been acting as a mediator in the exchange of children deported to Russia or temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine since July 2023. Citing information from the Ukrainian side, the newspaper adds that up to 20,000 Ukrainian children may have been abducted to Russia, with around 400 of them successfully returned home.

