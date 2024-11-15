'Russia and Ukraine's gotta stop'. Trump reiterates promises to work to end war

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said that his administration will work to end the conflict

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

President-elect Donald Trump has stated that his administration will focus on the Russo-Ukrainian war, according to a report by CNN from an event in Florida.

"We’re going to work very hard on Russia and Ukraine. It’s gotta stop. Russia and Ukraine’s gotta stop," Trump said.

He also expressed sympathy for the loss of life in the war, including both soldiers and civilians. Trump assured that his administration will work to end the conflict.

Former U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker believes that Trump does not want Ukraine to suffer a defeat during his term and be held responsible for it.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb, after speaking with Trump, said that the president-elect is "very serious about reaching a peace agreement as soon as possible."

Mike Waltz, whom Trump has nominated as National Security Advisor, stated that Trump intends to bring Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table to end the war.

Trump has already identified a number of officials who will be part of his new administration.