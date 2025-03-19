Russia attacked by drones: oil depot catches fire in Krasnodar Krai – video

Krasnodar Krai (Photo: Yevgeny Lodyanov/Wikimedia)

In the early hours of March 19, Russia faced a drone attack that triggered a fire at an oil depot in the Kavkazskaya hamlet of Krasnodar Krai, according to the local operational headquarters.

The blaze reportedly started due to "debris" from downed drones after the assault was repelled.

The headquarters claimed the attack damaged a pipeline between reservoirs, igniting a fire covering 20 square meters. Assigned a fourth-level complexity rating, the incident prompted a shutdown of the facility and the evacuation of its workers.

Krasnodar Krai Governor Veniamin Kondratyev has not commented on the attack or its fallout.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, in its overnight report, made no mention of drones over Krasnodar Krai, instead claiming 57 Ukrainian UAVs were shot down or intercepted over Kursk, Oryol, Tula, Bryansk oblasts, and the Sea of Azov.

On the evening of March 12 into March 13, drones from Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (DIU) hit a UAV production facility near Kaluga.

Overnight on March 13, the Tuapse oil refinery endured its fifth strike.

Another wave hit Russia on March 17, with explosions reported in Yeysk and a fire breaking out in Astrakhan Oblast.