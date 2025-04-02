Russia attacked by hundreds of drones: hits in Taganrog and state of emergency – video

One of the drones crashed on the outskirts of Taganrog, and the second in the city center, local authorities reported

Taganrog (Photo: Fargoh/Wikimedia)

Russia faced a barrage of nearly 100 drones late Tuesday and into Wednesday, with multiple strikes hitting Taganrog in Rostov Oblast, prompting authorities to declare a state of emergency.

Taganrog Mayor Svetlana Kambulova and acting Rostov Oblast Governor Yury Slyusar detailed the assault’s impact.

Kambulova said one drone got stuck in a tree on the city’s outskirts, while another crashed into garages downtown.

Slyusar, posting at 10:54 p.m. on Tuesday, reported fires breaking out in Taganrog due to the strikes, though he later confirmed they were extinguished.

A state of emergency has also been introduced in the city. Slyusar announced the work of a municipal commission on Wednesday, which is to investigate and assess the damage from the drone attack.

Ukraine has not commented on the Taganrog attack. Russia’s Defense Ministry, cited by state-run RIA Novosti, claimed it downed or intercepted 93 drones: 87 over Kursk Oblast, four over Rostov Oblast, and two over Belgorod Oblast.

On March 14, 2025, a Tuapse oil refinery was hit for the fifth time.

On March 17, drones struck Yeysk in Krasnodar Krai and Astrakhan Oblast.

On March 19, a drone attack ignited an oil depot in Krasnodar Krai.