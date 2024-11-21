Russia attacks Dnipro with intercontinental ballistic missile, causing casualties and damage

Between 05:00 and 07:00 AM, Russia attacked Dnipro with various types of missiles

Intercontinental missile RS-26 Rubezh (Photo: Russian media)

Russian forces attacked Dnipro with an intercontinental ballistic missile and other types of missiles early on Tuesday, November 21. The Ukrainian Air Force reported that air defense systems successfully intercepted six Kh-101 cruise missiles.

Between 05:00 and 07:00 AM, the enemy launched various types of missiles at Dnipro:

→ An intercontinental ballistic missile was fired from Astrakhan Oblast of Russia

→ An aeroballistic missile Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" was launched from a MiG-31K fighter jet in Tambov Oblast

→ Seven Kh-101 cruise missiles were launched from Tu-95MS strategic bombers.

In total, air defense forces intercepted six Kh-101 missiles.

The distance from Astrakhan to the Dnipro in a straight line is slightly more than 1000 km

Earlier, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, reported that an enterprise and a rehabilitation center for people with disabilities were damaged in the attack, with several fires breaking out in the city.

Lysak reported that no one was injured in the rehabilitation center.

In addition to the rehabilitation center and the enterprise, two private houses were damaged, with one catching fire. There was also destruction in a garage cooperative.

Two people were injured: a 57-year-old man received medical assistance on-site, and a 42-year-old woman was hospitalized.

REFERENCE On November 20, unconfirmed information circulated online that Russia was planning to launch the RS-26 "Rubezh" intercontinental missile at Ukraine. Several embassies in Ukraine suspended operations that day. The RS-26 "Rubezh" is a Russian mobile intercontinental ballistic missile, an advanced version of the RS-24 "Yars." Its range exceeds 5,500 km, but it can be adapted for medium distances. The missile is equipped with individually guided warheads. Its development began in the 2010s, with testing completed by 2018. It is currently unknown which type of intercontinental missile was used in the attack on Dnipro. Acting Head of the Air Command's Communications Department, Colonel Yuriy Ihnat, stated that no further information or details about the early morning missile attack would be provided at this time.

On Thursday morning, Russia launched a massive missile strike on Ukraine. The aggressor deployed MiG-31K fighter jets and Tu-95 bombers. The Ukrainian Air Force had previously warned about the potential threat of ballistic missile strikes.

As a result, emergency power cuts were implemented in six regions and Kyiv. Some of these outages have already been lifted.