Russia attacks five oblasts of Ukraine with almost 100 drones. Hits reported

According to preliminary data, six people were injured, no fatalities were reported

Fire caused by falling debris in Zaporizhzhia (Photo: SES)

In the latest wave of aerial attacks, Russian forces targeted Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Kirovohrad, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts with Shahed drones and decoy UAVs launched from Millerovo, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

By 8:00 a.m., the Air Force confirmed 57 strike drones were shot down across Ukraine’s south, north, west, and center, while 36 decoy drones were lost to radar without causing harm.

In Kyiv Oblast's Fastiv district, a 37-year-old man suffered shrapnel wounds from debris and was hospitalized, said regional military administration head Mykola Kalashnyk. Two private homes were damaged, and a fire at a commercial site was extinguished by morning.

Kharkiv Oblast saw four wounded, according to regional governor Oleg Synegubov. In Velyka Babka, a Shahed hit a house, injuring a 25-year-old pregnant woman and a 25-year-old man, both hospitalized, while a 77-year-old woman declined treatment for stress.

A 55-year-old man in Ruska Lozova was hospitalized with an explosive injury from a drone crash. Three strikes on an elevator in Velykyi Burluk sparked a warehouse fire, with no casualties reported.

Sumy Oblast’s air defenses downed four Shaheds, with no wounded, the regional administration said.

Kirovohrad Oblast reported no casualties, according to regional governor Andriy Raykovych.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, five Shaheds struck the city and district, injuring one woman, said regional governor Ivan Fedorov.

Blast waves and debris damaged four apartment buildings, eight private homes, and non-residential structures.

The State Emergency Service added that drone fragments hit a gas pipe, igniting a garage, and damaged a farm building and haystack in the district.

179 drones struck Ukraine overnight on March 21, with 100 downed, killing a family in Zaporizhzhia and 16 injured.

Donetsk Oblast saw three deaths and four wounded.

An overnight attack on March 23 on Kyiv killed three, including a child.