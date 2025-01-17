Russia attacks Kyiv Oblast with drones, 12-year-old child injured by falling debris

Hunting for Shaheds (Photo: Ground Forces)

A Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast overnight has left a child injured and caused a fire, damaging local infrastructure, according to regional governor Mykola Kalashnyk.

A child born in 2012 was injured due to the fall of debris from a downed Russian drone in one of the settlements in Kyiv Oblast.

"The boy has a suspected concussion and a laceration on his thigh. He has been hospitalized, and all necessary medical assistance is being provided," Kalashnyk wrote.

The fall of the drone debris also caused a fire that engulfed a café-shop and an adjacent boiler room, covering an area of approximately 200 square meters. The fire has since been contained. The explosion also damaged windows in a nearby building.