Russia attacks Ukraine with 74 drones, causing casualties, fires in several oblasts – photos

In Kharkiv, enterprises caught fire as a result of a massive drone attack

Fire in Kharkiv (Photo: State Emergency Service)

Russia launched 74 drones at Ukraine overnight, with 41 shot down by air defenses, causing fires and casualties in multiple oblasts, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

Russia deployed Shahed strike UAVs and decoy models, against Ukraine in the early hours of Wednesday, targeting northern, southern, and eastern parts.

The Ukrainian Air Force said its defenses—comprising aviation, missile units, and mobile teams—downed 41 of the drones, while 20 decoys were lost from radar without fallout.

The assault, launched from Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia and Chauda in occupied Crimea, left a trail of damage in Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Odesa oblasts.

In Kharkiv, the State Emergency Service reported strikes on two civilian businesses in the Kholodnohirskyi district, igniting three fires covering 1,000, 800, and 70 square meters, all later extinguished.

Eight people, including three children, suffered acute stress reactions. Nearby private homes were also damaged.

Regional Military Administration head Oleg Synegubov said a drone hit a private garden, shattering a home’s windows, roof, outbuilding, and car, with a 48-year-old woman experiencing stress.

In the town of Zlatopil, a drone crashed and burned in an open area, breaking windows in two homes.

Fire in Kharkiv (Photo: State Emergency Service)

Fire in Kharkiv (Photo: State Emergency Service)

Donetsk Oblast saw heavier losses, with regional governor Vadym Filashkin reporting two deaths and two wounded.

The attack damaged 64 homes, destroyed three others, and hit an administrative building, a dormitory, a high-rise, power lines, and gas pipelines.

Details on fallout in Odesa were unavailable as of 10 AM.

The assault follows a March 31 barrage of Iskander missiles and 131 drones, which also caused fires and casualties.

On April 1, no strike drones were detected, though Russia attacked six oblasts with artillery and airstrikes.