Russia attacks Ukraine with missiles and Shahed UAVs overnight. Air defense downs 28 targets

25 Shahed drones were shot down by air defense forces over nine Ukrainian regions

Iskander missile (Photo: Russian media)

Overnight, the Russians attacked Ukrainian regions with missiles and suicide drones, and the air defenses shot down most of the aerial targets, reported the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleschuk.

According to his data, the Russians attacked with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Voronezh Oblast, an Iskander-K cruise missile from Bryansk Oblast, Kh-59 guided air missiles from the airspace of Kursk Oblat and the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Also, the aggressor launched 26 Shahed UAVs from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeysk and Kursk districts across Ukraine.

Air defense forces shot down 28 air targets: one Iskander-K cruise missile, two Kh-59 missiles and 25 Shahed missiles within Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts.

